Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $21.63 Million in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,160,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 7.21% of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASPL. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth $1,812,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASPL opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

