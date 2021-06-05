Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $22.61 Million in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,058,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,614,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.57% of Lantheus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,734,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,391,000 after buying an additional 442,990 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,148,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,660,000 after buying an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $13,221,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $401,237.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,953 shares of company stock worth $766,626. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

