Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $25.55 Million in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,308,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,546,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.34% of Zogenix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Zogenix by 4,124.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 426,606 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 181,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 90,624 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 206,350 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $966.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.43. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

