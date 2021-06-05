Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $30.77 Million in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,025,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,770,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.70% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 315,852 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $16.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

