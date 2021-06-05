Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $35.10 Million Investment in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 263,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,104,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.29% of Zai Lab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.37.

Zai Lab stock opened at $171.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.13. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). On average, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $127,281,922.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,261,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,418 shares of company stock valued at $46,637,183 over the last quarter.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

