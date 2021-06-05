Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 597,039 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $37,357,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.80% of Altair Engineering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,958 shares of the software’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $246,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $337,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,145 shares of company stock valued at $24,371,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.97. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

