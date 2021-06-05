Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 354,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.28% of Cornerstone Building Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 93,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after acquiring an additional 381,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $17.43 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone Building Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

