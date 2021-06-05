Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in one (NYSE:AONE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in one (NYSE:AONE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 763,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.84% of ONE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on ONE in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AONE opened at $10.10 on Friday. one has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32.

ONE Company Profile

one does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

