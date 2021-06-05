Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 10,650 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.38% of Noah worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,900,000 after buying an additional 225,379 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 51.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 17,858 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth $573,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth $413,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOAH shares. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nomura raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noah presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.