Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 142,513 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,513 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.47% of Denali Therapeutics worth $32,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DNLI opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.48 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $1,125,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $108,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,584 shares of company stock worth $12,382,127. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

