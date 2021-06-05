Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 4,045 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.30% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $25,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $101.08 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.00 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.49.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

