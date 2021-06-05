Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 4,468 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.31% of Repligen worth $33,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Repligen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN opened at $177.79 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 122.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $1,523,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,039 shares of company stock worth $7,752,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

