Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,785,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,601 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in XPeng by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,740,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 2,497.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

XPEV stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XPEV shares. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

