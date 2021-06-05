Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 771,454 ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 771,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.85% of ThredUp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $7,766,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDUP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $23.16 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

