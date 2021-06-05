Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 821,213 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 821,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.21% of DraftKings at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock valued at $55,521,269. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

