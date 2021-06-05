Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 199,130 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.97% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $40,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACAD. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.65.

ACAD opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

