Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 3,856 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of Public Storage worth $43,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.14.

NYSE PSA opened at $288.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $291.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

