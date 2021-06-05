Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 50,733 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,733 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.69% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $38,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,769.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.70. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

