Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 553,634 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 553,634 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of AMETEK worth $39,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

NYSE AME opened at $137.70 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $139.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

