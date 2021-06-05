Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 638,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,812,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.40% of AtriCure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,480 shares of company stock worth $4,642,804. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.51. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $80.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.