Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 674,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,732,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.11% of Seer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,842,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Seer alerts:

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEER. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

NASDAQ SEER opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $86.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.38.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.