Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 884,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,009,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.26% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 139,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

