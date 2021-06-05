Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,777 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.42% of STORE Capital worth $38,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in STORE Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in STORE Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.20.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

STOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

