Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,030,196 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $228,959,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after buying an additional 6,683,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after buying an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $83,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $39.24 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCOM. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

