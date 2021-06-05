Arweave Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.41 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $531.72 million and approximately $19.41 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $15.92 or 0.00044054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

