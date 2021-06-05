Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 194,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,907.5% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $399,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.43 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

