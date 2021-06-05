Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

XBI stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.22. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $97.15 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

