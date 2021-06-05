Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Shares of ORCL opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.09. The firm has a market cap of $239.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $83.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

