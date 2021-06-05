Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.21. Astrotech shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 1,102,176 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Astrotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -1.37.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 1,686.07%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Astrotech by 296.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 567,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 79.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 87,637 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

