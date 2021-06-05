Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.52

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and traded as low as $20.50. Atento shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 4,147 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATTO. Barrington Research increased their target price on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $308.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atento by 3,584.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Atento during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Atento during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Atento (NYSE:ATTO)
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.
See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.