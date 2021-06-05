Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.52

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and traded as low as $20.50. Atento shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 4,147 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATTO. Barrington Research increased their target price on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $308.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $369.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.99 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. On average, analysts expect that Atento S.A. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atento by 3,584.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Atento during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Atento during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

