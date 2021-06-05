Atlas Protocol (ATP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.57 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $456,651.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00067470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.28 or 0.00296729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00245857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.01151830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,974.71 or 1.00436782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

