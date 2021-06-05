Atria Investments LLC Acquires 509 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMG opened at $201.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

