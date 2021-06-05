Atria Investments LLC Acquires 841 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $260.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.57 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

