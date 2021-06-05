Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,500. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $218.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

