Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $67.77 and a 12-month high of $112.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.44.

