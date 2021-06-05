Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 130.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 885,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,908,000 after acquiring an additional 668,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 606,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,328,000 after acquiring an additional 413,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $31,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,095.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,228 shares of company stock worth $10,965,781 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

