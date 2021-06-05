Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Copart by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,974,000 after buying an additional 707,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRT stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

