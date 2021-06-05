Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,194,000 after buying an additional 7,461,043 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,807,000 after buying an additional 844,815 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,666,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,189,000 after buying an additional 79,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,535,000 after buying an additional 1,009,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Rollins by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,941,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,916,000 after purchasing an additional 813,094 shares during the period. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.35. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.