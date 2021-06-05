Atria Investments LLC Buys 14,280 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 46,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 59,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 663,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,919,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,345,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,250,000 after purchasing an additional 443,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.