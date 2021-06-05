Atria Investments LLC Buys 21,074 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.31% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,367,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $79.31.

