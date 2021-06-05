Atria Investments LLC Buys 26,011 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,011 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 147,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 95,880 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

