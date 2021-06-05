Atria Investments LLC Buys 2,778 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.08% of AAON worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in AAON by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in AAON by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AAON by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in AAON by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of AAON opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.52. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $579,939.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,827. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.