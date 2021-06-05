Atria Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $922,510,000 after purchasing an additional 432,664 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 183,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

