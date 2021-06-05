Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 231,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.55 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.