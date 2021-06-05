Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after buying an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $145,326,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $181.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.73. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

