Atria Investments LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $1,004,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,552. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $172.65 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.17 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

