Atria Investments LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,885 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.19. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $65.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

