Atria Investments LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $5,666,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in The Allstate by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.