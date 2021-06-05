Atria Investments LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,164,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,057,000 after acquiring an additional 97,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $148.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

