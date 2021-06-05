Atria Investments LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

